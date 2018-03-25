Penguins' Phil Kessel: Notches two helpers
Kessel had two assists and two shots on goal in a 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers on Sunday.
Make it a five-game point streak for Kessel, who now has 85 points total. Additionally, one of his helpers came on the power play, giving him a whopping 38 points with the extra man. As the Penguins prime themselves for the playoffs, the 30-year-old is as hot as ever.
