Penguins' Phil Kessel: On playmaking roll
Kessel picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3, Game 5 loss to Washington.
Kessel is on a playmaking roll right now -- he has four assists in his last three games and nine points, including eight helpers, in 11 games this postseason. But unfortunately, Kessel was also the guy who had the puck stripped from him late in the third with his own net empty. And that empty net snipe sealed the Pens' fate. Kessel was minus-4 Saturday in a poor defensive effort. He'd better tidy that up fast or the Pens' postseason could end sooner than he'd like.
