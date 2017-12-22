Kessel managed an assist on the power play in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Kessel's steady production continues, as the sniper has gotten on the scoresheet in all but three of his last 14 contests. He's racked up 20 of his 39 points this season with the man advantage and is producing at over a point-per-game pace. Kessel has been one of the best fantasy wingers and remains an automatic fantasy starter.