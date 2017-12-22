Penguins' Phil Kessel: Picks up helper in victory
Kessel managed an assist on the power play in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.
Kessel's steady production continues, as the sniper has gotten on the scoresheet in all but three of his last 14 contests. He's racked up 20 of his 39 points this season with the man advantage and is producing at over a point-per-game pace. Kessel has been one of the best fantasy wingers and remains an automatic fantasy starter.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Adds goal in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Huge four-point game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Returns to scoresheet•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Stretches point streak to five•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Lights lamp for third consecutive game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Collects three points in 3-1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...