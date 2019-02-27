Penguins' Phil Kessel: Picks up helper

Kessel notched an assist against Columbus on Tuesday.

While Kessel is stuck in a 13-game goal drought, he managed to tally nine helpers over that stretch and is performing well alongside Evgeni Malkin. As Geno continues to rack up goals, eventually it will create the time and space Kessel needs to put one into the back of the net. If he can get going soon, the Madison, Wisconsin native might still have time to challenge for the 30-goal mark.