Penguins' Phil Kessel: Picks up helper
Kessel notched an assist against Columbus on Tuesday.
While Kessel is stuck in a 13-game goal drought, he managed to tally nine helpers over that stretch and is performing well alongside Evgeni Malkin. As Geno continues to rack up goals, eventually it will create the time and space Kessel needs to put one into the back of the net. If he can get going soon, the Madison, Wisconsin native might still have time to challenge for the 30-goal mark.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...