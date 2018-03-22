Penguins' Phil Kessel: Picks up two assists Wednesday
Kessel notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
He also added four shots, but came away with a minus-1 rating. Kessel is on a roll, scoring five goals and 16 points over the last 13 games, and his 82 points on the season ties his previous career high set with the Leafs in 2011-12.
