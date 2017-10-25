Kessel scored a terrific wrister to secure the 2-1 overtime victory against Edmonton on Tuesday.

The goal was his third of the season, bringing his total to 10 points in as many games. Kessel has heated up over the last week, logging six points over his last four contests with 17 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating during that span. A threat to score every night, the 30-year-old Wisconsin native will look to stay hot Thursday against the Jets.