Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pockets overtime winner
Kessel scored a terrific wrister to secure the 2-1 overtime victory against Edmonton on Tuesday.
The goal was his third of the season, bringing his total to 10 points in as many games. Kessel has heated up over the last week, logging six points over his last four contests with 17 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating during that span. A threat to score every night, the 30-year-old Wisconsin native will look to stay hot Thursday against the Jets.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts second straight multi-point showing•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Notches three points in overtime win•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Lights lamp in blowout loss•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snipes in Game 5 victory•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Up to 20 postseason points•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Dishes on team's only goal Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...