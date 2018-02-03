Penguins' Phil Kessel: Positioning himself in Art Ross race

Kessel scored twice and added an assist during Friday's 7-4 win over Washington.

No. 81 is now just two points back of Nikita Kucherov in the scoring race, as his recent offensive surge has him up to 23 goals and 39 assists for the campaign. Kessel's 1.17 points per game are a career-high mark, and he's also on track to post his highest goal total since the 2013-14 campaign.