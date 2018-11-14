Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts first multi-point game of November

Kessel scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old started the season strongly, but he only had one assist in his last four games, so it was nice to see Kessel back on the score sheet. Part of his recent struggles could be connected to the fact the Penguins have moved Kessel down to the third line in an attempt to give the Pittsburgh forward lines some balance. That doesn't entirely explain the scoring drought, though, as coach Mike Sullivan has jumbled his lines quite frequently, and Kessel has received some playing time with Sidney Crosby as well. Hopefully, though, Sullivan choses to keep Kessel on one line soon. The best case scenario for his fantasy owners would be to see Kessel back with center Evgeni Malkin.