Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts first multi-point game of November
Kessel scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old started the season strongly, but he only had one assist in his last four games, so it was nice to see Kessel back on the score sheet. Part of his recent struggles could be connected to the fact the Penguins have moved Kessel down to the third line in an attempt to give the Pittsburgh forward lines some balance. That doesn't entirely explain the scoring drought, though, as coach Mike Sullivan has jumbled his lines quite frequently, and Kessel has received some playing time with Sidney Crosby as well. Hopefully, though, Sullivan choses to keep Kessel on one line soon. The best case scenario for his fantasy owners would be to see Kessel back with center Evgeni Malkin.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Records two points for third straight game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pots two in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts two helpers against Oilers•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Midseason form already•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Nets hat trick Thursday•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies two assists Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...