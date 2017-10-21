Kessel recorded two power-play assists during Friday's 4-3 win over Florida.

The steady winger now has a goal and four assists through his past two games and nine points over eight contests for the campaign. Kessel is a high-volume shooter attached to an elite power-play unit, and he projects to turn in another high-end fantasy campaign in 2017-18.

