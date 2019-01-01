Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts three points

Kessel scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 victory against the Wild on New Year's Eve.

The 31-year-old went through a bit of a dry spell in December, but he ended the month on a huge high note. Kessel scored three goals and 10 points in the final four games of 2018. He's having a really nice season with 17 goals and 46 points in 39 contests.