Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts two helpers against Oilers

Kessel registered a pair of assists versus Edmonton on Tuesday.

In seven games to start the year, Kessel has racked up 10 points, three of which were scored with the man advantage. Given how well the Madison, Wisconsin native and linemate Evgeni Malkin have been performing so far this year, it's easy to see why Kessel was frustrated at being moved into a third-line role at the end of last season.

