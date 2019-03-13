Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pots game-winner against Caps

Kessel scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

His third-period tally proved to be the game-winner. Kessel now has two goals and 12 points in the last 13 games, and the veteran winger has already reached the 70-point plateau for the third straight season while firing home at least 20 goals for a remarkable 11th straight campaign.