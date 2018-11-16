Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pots goal, assist

Kessel tallied a goal and an assist versus Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Kessel has bagged two points in back-to-back games and it gives him five in his last three on the heels of a brief three-game pointless streak. The Madison, Wisconsin native has moved up to the second line with Sidney Crosby (upper body) out of action and seems to be gelling with linemates Jake Guentzel and Riley Sheahan.

