Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pots two in blowout win
Kessel scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 9-1 win over Calgary.
Both of Kessel's goals came at even strength in the second period, with the latter making it 6-0 and chasing Flames starter Mike Smith. Kessel was one of eight Penguins with multiple points, and one of two with multiple goals (Patric Hornqvist). Remarkably, no Pittsburgh player recorded more than three points despite the lopsided result.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Posts two helpers against Oilers•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Midseason form already•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Nets hat trick Thursday•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies two assists Thursday•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies two goals versus Sabres•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Possible rift with coach denied•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.