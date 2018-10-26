Penguins' Phil Kessel: Pots two in blowout win

Kessel scored twice on five shots in Thursday's 9-1 win over Calgary.

Both of Kessel's goals came at even strength in the second period, with the latter making it 6-0 and chasing Flames starter Mike Smith. Kessel was one of eight Penguins with multiple points, and one of two with multiple goals (Patric Hornqvist). Remarkably, no Pittsburgh player recorded more than three points despite the lopsided result.