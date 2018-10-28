Penguins' Phil Kessel: Records two points for third straight game
Kessel scored again and added an assist in a 5-0 victory against the Canucks on Saturday.
Coming off a career season, the 31-year-old is dominating again to begin 2018-19 with seven goals and 14 points in nine games. And with this start, everyone seems to have forgotten about the summer drama where the Pittsburgh media predicted the Penguins would trade the superstar. Kessel has 41 goals and 106 points in his last 91 regular season games. It's hard imagining him surpassing his 92 points from last season, but Kessel might be in line for the first 40-goal season of his career.
