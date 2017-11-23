Kessel had assists on both Jake Guentzel goals in a 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday.

On one hand, Kessel broke a two-game scoring drought with a multi-point night. On the other, he hurt owners on defense, as he was on the ice for four of Vancouver's five goals. Still, when he's averaging over a point per game, complaints won't be ringing very loud.

