Penguins' Phil Kessel: Returns to scoresheet
Kessel had assists on both Jake Guentzel goals in a 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday.
On one hand, Kessel broke a two-game scoring drought with a multi-point night. On the other, he hurt owners on defense, as he was on the ice for four of Vancouver's five goals. Still, when he's averaging over a point per game, complaints won't be ringing very loud.
