Penguins' Phil Kessel: Scores goals, assist
Kessel notched a goal and a helper against the Lightning on Wednesday.
Kessel has been nearly unstoppable of late, as he has racked up eight points in his last seven contests, including one goals and two assists with the man advantage. With Evgeni Malkin bogged down in a six-game goal drought, coach Mike Sullivan opted to put Kessel back on the Russian's wing, which has proven an effective combination for the two.
