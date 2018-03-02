Penguins' Phil Kessel: Scores shorthanded

Kessel finished with a shorthanded goal and an assist in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Bruins.

You can't pin this one on Kessel, who remarkably finished with a plus-1 rating. The veteran sniper's up to 72 points in 65 games, and he's dragged his rating up to even thanks to a plus-10 mark over the last 15 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories