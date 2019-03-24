Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snags two helpers

Kessel notched a pair of assist versus Dallas on Saturday.

Kessel is stuck in another goal drought, as he has gone five games without finding the back of the net, though he has registered a trio of helpers over that stretch. With Evgeni Malkin (upper body) out of the lineup, the Madison, Wisconsin native has seen his linemates shuffled around, which likely isn't helping him get back on track.

