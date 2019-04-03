Penguins' Phil Kessel: Snaps dubious streak

Kessel scored the Penguins' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday, Kessel had not scored a goal at even strength since Jan. 30. In the last 29 games prior to Tuesday, he had only three goals and all of them came on the power play. It's been a disappointing season for Kessel in the goal and plus-minus categories, but because of 54 assists, Kessel is still only a point shy of posting back-to-back 80-point campaigns for the first time in his career. He has 25 goals and 79 points in 80 games this season.