Penguins' Phil Kessel: Stretches point streak to five with multi-point outing
Kessel picked up a goal and a power-play assist to go with three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.
Kessel assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play goal to make it 3-3 in the second period, then scored the only goal of the final frame with 6:11 left to send it to overtime. The speedy winger has four goals and five assists over his current five-game point streak and is up to 24 points in 20 games.
