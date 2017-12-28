Penguins' Phil Kessel: Strikes on power play against Columbus
Kessel scored his 16th goal of the season and added an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's shootout win over Columbus.
Kessel continues to produce at a torrid pace and is now up to 41 points in 38 contests. The 30-year-old has racked up over half of his points with the man advantage and been credited with a whopping 142 shots on goal thus far. He's having one of the best seasons of his career and needs to be owned in all formats. There has only been one instance this season where the sniper has been held off the scoresheet in consecutive outings. Simply remarkable.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Picks up helper in victory•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Adds goal in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Huge four-point game•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Returns to scoresheet•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Stretches point streak to five•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Lights lamp for third consecutive game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...