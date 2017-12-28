Kessel scored his 16th goal of the season and added an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's shootout win over Columbus.

Kessel continues to produce at a torrid pace and is now up to 41 points in 38 contests. The 30-year-old has racked up over half of his points with the man advantage and been credited with a whopping 142 shots on goal thus far. He's having one of the best seasons of his career and needs to be owned in all formats. There has only been one instance this season where the sniper has been held off the scoresheet in consecutive outings. Simply remarkable.