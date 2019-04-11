Penguins' Phil Kessel: Strong effort in Game 1

Kessel scored a goal at even strength and added a power-play assist during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1 of their first-round series.

He opened the scoring for the Pens early in the first period, then set up Evgeni Malkin in the second to tie the score at 2-2. Kessel has thrived in the postseason spotlight in his career, racking up 33 goals and 77 points in 84 games, and the 31-year-old is off to another quick start in this series.