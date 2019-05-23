Penguins' Phil Kessel: Subject of trade talks
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, it's a matter matter of "when" not "if" Kessel will be traded by the Penguins.
According to LeBrun, Minnesota has emerged as a front runner to land Kessel early on, but the American winger would need to waive his no-trade clause in order for that deal to come to fruition. It was clear that the Penguins would likely be looking to shake up their roster after being swept by the Islanders in the first round of the playoffs this year, but it's still a little surprising to see them so eager to move a player that just racked up 27 goals and 82 points in 82 contests.
