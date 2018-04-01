Penguins' Phil Kessel: Suffers injury late Saturday
Kessel exited Saturday's 5-2 victory over Montreal in the third period and didn't return, and head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Kessel was dealing with an injury after the game Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports..
Earlier in the match Kessel reportedly appeared to be in some discomfort, but was able to remain in the game and log 16:48 of ice time -- including a power-play goal on his only shot -- and it was just the end of the third period when the game was already decided that he disappeared to the dressing room. Although the injury seems to be minor, Pittsburgh did clinch a spot in the playoffs with the victory, and Kessel likely won't return until he's near 100 percent. If the 30-year-old isn't able to go Sunday against Washington, Patric Hornqvist figures to move up to the second line and play with Evgeni Malkin.
More News
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Notches two helpers•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Picks up two assists Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Notches two helpers against Flames•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Scores shorthanded•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Fine after late-game injury•
-
Penguins' Phil Kessel: Kicks slump with three-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...