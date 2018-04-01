Penguins' Phil Kessel: Suffers injury late Saturday

Kessel exited Saturday's 5-2 victory over Montreal in the third period and didn't return, and head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Kessel was dealing with an injury after the game Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports..

Earlier in the match Kessel reportedly appeared to be in some discomfort, but was able to remain in the game and log 16:48 of ice time -- including a power-play goal on his only shot -- and it was just the end of the third period when the game was already decided that he disappeared to the dressing room. Although the injury seems to be minor, Pittsburgh did clinch a spot in the playoffs with the victory, and Kessel likely won't return until he's near 100 percent. If the 30-year-old isn't able to go Sunday against Washington, Patric Hornqvist figures to move up to the second line and play with Evgeni Malkin.