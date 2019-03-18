Penguins' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist

Kessel grabbed a helper and fired six shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Kessel has three goals and six assists in 10 games in March, with seven of the nine points coming with the man advantage. He's on a point-per-game pace this season, with 24 goals and 49 assists in 73 games, as well as 192 shots, but his minus-19 rating has put a slight drag on his fantasy value. Still, the winger is almost always a threat to produce points.