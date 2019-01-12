Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies game-winner
Kessel scored the game-winning goal and had three points in a 7-4 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
With the game tied about halfway through the third period, Kessel wouldn't be denied, as he simply outworked a Ducks defender in a one-on-one situation right in front of John Gibson and scored. It gave the Penguins their first lead of the night, and it proved to be the game-winner. Kessel has a minus-5 rating, but owners should love his 18 goals and 50 points in 44 contests this season.
