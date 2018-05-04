Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies helper Thursday
Kessel picked up an assist in Thursday's Game 4 victory over Washington.
Kessel now has power-play helpers in back-to-back games, but remains bogged down in a five-game goal drought. The fact that the winger has yet to find a way to beat Caps netminder Braden Holtby should be a concern for fans and fantasy owners alike. If the Madison, Wisconsin native can rediscover his scoring touch, Pittsburgh may be destined for a third consecutive Stanley Cup.
