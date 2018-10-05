Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies two assists Thursday
Kessel registered two assists, a power-play point and two shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.
Kessel helped open and close the scoring for the Penguins and is clicking on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin. The fifth-overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft has a chance to eclipse last year's career-high of 92 points if he can ride shotgun to Malkin and cash in on the top power-play unit, so keep him in your lineup regularly.
