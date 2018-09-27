Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies two goals versus Sabres

Kessel scored a pair of goals in the Penguins' 5-1 preseason victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.

It was a tumultuous offseason for Kessel, who was rumored to be on the trading block because of a developing rift with coach Mike Sullivan. But Sullivan denied those reports in June, and Kessel remained in Pittsburgh. In 2017-18, he experienced his best regular season with the Penguins, posting 34 goals and a career-high 92 points. All drama aside, Kessel remains a potent fantasy producer.