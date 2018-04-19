Penguins' Phil Kessel: Tallies two points

Kessel scored a goal and had a helper in a 5-0 victory over the Flyers in Wednesday's Game 4.

Somewhat surprisingly, this was Kessel's first goal of the postseason. Though the Penguins have been killing the Flyers, Kessel hasn't really gotten in on the fun yet. However, the American winger had 34 goals and a career-high 92 points this season, so there's no reason to worry about him.