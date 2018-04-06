Penguins' Phil Kessel: Three-point performance Thursday
Kessel scored two goals, including the game-winner 1:06 into overtime, while adding an assist in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets.
His first tally came with the man advantage, tying his previous career high with 12 power-play goals on the season. Kessel's been running hot or cold down the stretch, posting four multi-point efforts over the last eight games but getting held off the scoresheet entirely three times. That hasn't stopped the 30-year-old from amassing a career-high 90 points on the season, however.
