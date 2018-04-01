Penguins' Phil Kessel: Toughing it out Sunday
Kessel (lower body) took pregame warmups and is expected to play Sunday evening for a home draw against the Capitals, Chase Williams of WPXI reports.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan deemed Kessel a game-time decision, but that's notoriously been his go-to designation for just about any injured player, and Phil the Thrill was on the ice for warmups to indicate that he'll play in this divisional contest. The 30-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin has 736 points (327 goals, 409 assists) through 911 career games between Boston, Toronto and Pittsburgh.
