Penguins' Phil Kessel: Two helpers in series-clinching win Sunday

Kessel picked up two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6.

He finishes up the first round with one goal and five points in six games, and while he maintained a decent scoring pace, Kessel had trouble getting things going on the second line for the Penguins -- he only fired nine shots on net in total during the series against the Flyers. The 30-year-old may need to get more active in the second round if the Pens are going to continue their march towards the Stanley Cup.