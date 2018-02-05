Penguins' Phil Kessel: Under the weather

Kessel was absent from practice Monday due to illness, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Considering Kessel hasn't missed a game since the 2009-10 season, it seems unlikely he will allow an illness to affect his ironman streak. The winger has been vital to the Pens' season, as he has racked up 63 points in 54 outings -- including nine goals and 24 helpers with the man advantage. If the Madison, Wisconsin native is unable to give it a go, Pittsburgh would need to promote a player from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in order to fill out the lineup against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.