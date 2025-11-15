Kemp scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-3 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

Kemp was off to an unremarkable start to the year before this big game. He's now at five points, 17 shots on net and 15 PIM over 15 appearances. The Penguins are already carrying eight healthy defensemen, so Kemp's best path to the NHL roster would be as a replacement depth option if Harrison Brunicke joins Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in December.