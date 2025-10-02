Kemp was waived by the Penguins on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kemp was never going to make the Opening Night roster for the Penguins, especially given the emergence of Harrison Brunicke. For his part, the 26-year-old Kemp has logged just one NHL appearance back in 2023-24 when he was with the Oilers. Look for Kemp to feature exclusively for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.