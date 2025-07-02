Kemp agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Kemp has played in just one NHL game in his career, and that came back in 2023-24 when he was with the Oilers. The blueliner doesn't offer a ton of offensive upside -- he notched 12 points in 56 regular-season clashes with AHL Bakersfield last season -- but he is a decent depth piece. While a path to NHL minutes is probably easier with the Pens, Kemp probably will still play the majority of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.