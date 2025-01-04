Tomasino (lower body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Panthers.
Tomasino went hard into the boards in the third period and appeared to have trouble with his right leg as he exited the ice, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site. If Tomasino misses time, Anthony Beauvillier will likely enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.
