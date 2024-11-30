Tomasino scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Tomasino's tally at 7:26 of the third period ended up being the game-winner. The 23-year-old was traded to the Penguins from the Predators on Monday, and he's immediately hopped into a middle-six role after being a frequent scratch in Nashville this season. He's at two points, 24 shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 13 appearances between the two teams.