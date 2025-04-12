Tomasino (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus Boston on Sunday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Tomasino was hurt versus Dallas on Apr. 5 and has sat out the last three games. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 20 points in 48 games with the Penguins after picking up a solitary assist in 11 games with Nashville earlier in the season. Joona Koppanen could be the odd-man out if Tomasino returns.
