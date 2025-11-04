Tomasino provided an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tomasino has filled a part-time role this season, appearing in just six of the Penguins' first 14 games. The 24-year-old forward is unlikely to see much more than middle-six usage and minimal power-play time, though he could have a steadier role during the absences of Justin Brazeau (upper body), Rickard Rakell (hand) and Noel Acciari (upper body). Tomasino has added eight shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating so far this year.