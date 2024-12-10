Tomasino (upper body) will play against Colorado on Tuesday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Following a one-game absence, Tomasino will return to action. Since being acquired from Nashville, he has three goals and one assist in five games for Pittsburgh. Tomasino will replace Jesse Puljujarvi in Tuesday's lineup.
