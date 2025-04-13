Tomasino (concussion) will draw back into the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Boston.
Tomasino missed three straight games because of the concussion. He has 10 goals and 21 points in 59 appearances between Nashville and Pittsburgh in 2024-25. Tomasino is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Joona Koppanen and Vasily Ponomarev versus the Bruins.
