Tomasino was traded to Pittsburgh from Nashville on Monday one exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

At just 23 years of age, Tomasino certainly fits the bill as part of general manager Kyle Dubas' goal of getting younger. The 23-year-old natural center has played in 11 games for the Preds this season in which he generated one assist, 10 hits and 17 shots while averaging 11:18 of ice time. With his new club, Tomasino should be in the mix for a bottom-six role, though he is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and could be a healthy scratch periodically.