Tomasino (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Pittsburgh activated Kris Letang (lower body) from the IR list in a corresponding move. A timeline for Tomasino's return is unclear, but he is week-to-week and will miss Sunday's matchup versus Carolina. He has compiled four goals, eight points, 50 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 22 hits in 27 appearances between Pittsburgh and Nashville this season. Anthony Beauvillier will replace Tomasino in Sunday's lineup.