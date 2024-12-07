Share Video

Link copied!

Tomasino (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Toronto.

Tomasino has been a productive addition for Pittsburgh since being acquired from Nashville on Nov. 25, registering three goals and one assist in five games. His four-game point streak will end because of Saturday's absence. With Tomasino unavailable, Jesse Puljujarvi or Matt Nieto could play versus the Maple Leafs.

More News