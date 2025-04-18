Tomasino scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Tomasino had three points over the last two games of the season. The 23-year-old forward ended up with 11 goals, 13 assists, 104 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-10 rating over 61 appearances between the Penguins and the Predators this season. Tomasino will be a restricted free agent this summer, and assuming the Penguins bring him back, he's a candidate to fill a middle-six role in 2025-26.