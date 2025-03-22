Tomasino logged an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tomasino set up Evgeni Malkin on the opening tally at 5:28 of the first period. With four points and 12 shots on net over his last four contests, it looks like the 23-year-old is starting to settle in on the Penguins' second line following the team's many moves around the trade deadline. For the season, Tomasino has 10 goals, 11 helpers, 91 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-6 rating over 53 appearances between the Penguins and the Predators. His 21 points this year are one better than last season, but it's taken him 12 more games to get there.