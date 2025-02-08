Tomasino netted the game-winning goal on Pittsburgh's power play and added three shots on target in Friday's victory against the Rangers.

With nine minutes remaining in the second period, Tomasino was the hero by capitalizing on the power play off a feed from Bryan Rust. The 23-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 13 points and 62 shots on net in 38 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Despite his slow start to the season, Tomasino has two goals in his previous three games. His role on Pittsburgh's second power-play unit gives him some fantasy value in deep leagues. However, he has a low ceiling until he can string together steady offensive production.